Horn Lake celebrates state championship

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The high school football season ends the best way possible for the Horn Lake Eagles, with their first-ever Mississippi state championship.
That’s why the town was on hand tonight to celebrate the team with a parade.
Horn Lake linebacker Nakobe Dean is the Butkus Award winner as the top prep linebacker in the nation.
“Very proud,” Dean said of the Eagles accomplishment. “We’ve been working on this since middle school. It was hard, but we pulled it off.”
Dean will announce his college choice on December 19. He says it’ll be an SEC school. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was at the parade as well.
