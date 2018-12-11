King of clubs? Teams start to show cards at winter meetings

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly speaks with members of the media before the start of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in Miami. Mattingly says he's not dwelling on whether he belongs in the Hall of Fame. A day after Harold Baines was a surprising choice for the Hall, Mattingly says he's content knowing what he accomplished on the field. "I just didn't play long enough. Wasn't able to stay healthy long enough to really put that pile of numbers together," he said at the winter meetings in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee)