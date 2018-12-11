Police nab motel murder suspect with aid of surveillance footage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested the man they said is responsible for a deadly shooting at a Memphis motel.
The shooting happened Monday morning at Garden Inn and Suites on American Way.
Travis Haynes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
According to the affidavit, police found Jeremy Robinson with multiple gunshot wounds at the motel. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haynes was identified as the suspect via surveillance video.
Police were able to track down Haynes not far from the scene at American Way and Clearbrook Street.
Police said the shooting likely happened as the result of some kind of argument between the two.
