Memphis Express holds mini-camp at Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With two months and counting till kickoff for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football League, the Express hosted a mini-camp at the Liberty Bowl before the team heads to San Antonio for Training Camp with the AAF’s other 9 teams.
Memphis Head Coach Mike Singletary, an NFL Hall of Famer, said he’ll earn his pay getting the roster down to 53 players ready for Spring Football.
“As a coach, you know, the coach never really shows up until the player, a hungry player shows up.” Singletary said.
Adds Quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who’s tried to stick with a couple of NFL teams after his College Career at Penn State.
“This is football again," added quarterback Christian Hackenberg. "It’s super pure. It’s just 95 guys out here with coaches, a script, and a football, and we got after it for an hour and fifty minutes or whatever it was. It was a lot of fun again.”
Former Memphis Tiger Gabe Kuhn added: “I was just excited to be able to get the opportunity at all. Playing football, especially for money at the pro level is something you’ve got to be grateful for, and take it a day at a time.”
Kuhn played with the Memphis Tigers last year. Kuhn and the Express wrap up Mini Camp this week,Training camp opens in San Antonio January 4.
The Express Season Opener is at Birmingham on February 10.
