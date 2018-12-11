Mid-South teen charged with robbery invited to speak at human rights award ceremony

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A teenager at the center of a debate over where juveniles charged as adults should be housed is now out of jail and heading to New York City.
She's one of the featured speakers for an award ceremony that also honors former President Barack Obama.
However, the trip comes as serious criminal charges are still pending against her.
Wednesday a governor, CEOs of Fortune 500 company, and former President Barack Obama will be listening to the speech of a 16-year-old girl from Whitehaven with a unique story to tell.
Rosalyn Holmes has found herself at the center of a juvenile criminal reform debate.
In a small chapel in East Memphis, the 16-year-old gave her two-minute speech one last run through.
“I'm excited,” Holmes said.
Is she nervous at all?
“A little bit,” Holmes said.
Tuesday, Holmes will board a plane to New York City to speak at the Ripple of Hope Awards.
It’s sponsored by Robert F. Kennedy’s Human Rights group, the same organization that posted her $60,000 cash bond last May.
Back in January, investigators said Holmes and her three friends used a gun to force a 28-year old to drive to his parent' house.
Once there, the teens stole guns from the home and forced the victims to take them to an ATM and withdraw money.
She's facing kidnapping and robbery charges. “It was really boring,” Holmes said moments after she walked out of jail. “It was real hard.”
For 43 days she was housed in an empty wing of a women's prison more than 50 miles away from her home.
Advocates say her case highlighted two flaws in our justice system – how we handle juveniles charged as an adult and the cash-based bail system, often leaving people too poor to post bond behind bars longer.
“If the system from which we bailed her out had its way, she would still be in a cage somewhere today and December 2018, a full almost year later,” said Holmes’ attorney Josh Spickler. “She would have missed an entire school year. She would have missed an entire year of development and love from her family.”
Spickler is also with the nonprofit organization Just City.
WMC5 asked Spickler, “There will be people who say that what Rosalyn did or was accused of an awful crime and probably be upset that she's getting this type of recognition. What would you say to them?”
“I would say this opportunity is transformational,” Spickler said. “This is not about her guilt or innocence, if she is found guilty, she will be sentenced by a court just like anyone else.”
Spickler said Holmes is being recognized for how she's lived her life since posting bond. She's in school, works a part-time job, and hasn't missed curfew once.
Wednesday, she'll tell her story before the former U.S. President and maybe inspire another teenager looking to go down a similar path.
“I would tell them choose their friends wisely,” Holmes said.
