Mid-South teen teams up for duet on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South native Reagan Strange partnered up during Monday night’s semifinals on “The Voice.”
Reagan and Kennedy Holmes teamed up for a duet that combined "Happy" by Pharrell Williams and "Tight Rope" by Janelle Monáe.
They also choreographed quite a dance number to go with it!
Because it's a duet, tweets for Kennedy and Reagan gives them each a vote to stay on the show.
To cast your vote, visit the official website for “The Voice.”
The results will be revealed during a live show Tuesday night.
