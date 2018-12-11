Mid-South teen teams up for duet on ‘The Voice’

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 10, 2018 at 10:07 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:56 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South native Reagan Strange partnered up during Monday night’s semifinals on “The Voice.”

Reagan and Kennedy Holmes teamed up for a duet that combined "Happy" by Pharrell Williams and "Tight Rope" by Janelle Monáe.

They also choreographed quite a dance number to go with it!

Because it's a duet, tweets for Kennedy and Reagan gives them each a vote to stay on the show.

To cast your vote, visit the official website for “The Voice.”

The results will be revealed during a live show Tuesday night.

