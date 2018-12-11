MPD officer surrenders after warrant issued for domestic violence arrest

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is under investigation for domestic assault.
Officer Patrick Hubbard, 27, turned himself into authorities Tuesday, the same day the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office notified the Memphis Police Department of a warrant for Hubbard’s arrest.
According to MPD, the alleged assault occurred while Hubbard was off duty, but the department will not provide any additional details because the sheriff’s office is investigating.
MPD Director Michael Rallings released a brief statement saying, “No law enforcement officer is above the law.”
“If an officer violates the law, they will face the consequences," said Rallings. “This administration expects all officers to conduct themselves ethically, honestly and with integrity both on and off-duty."
Hubbard joined MPD in August 2015 and was assigned to the Organized Crime Unit. He is relieved of all duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
