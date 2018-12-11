Off-duty officer shot; motive unclear

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 11, 2018 at 9:54 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 9:54 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis police officer was shot Monday night.

Officers said the victim showed up at a firehouse on East McLemore Avenue at 10:30.

The victim said he was shot at the intersection of McLemore and Willett Street by two men in a silver four-door sedan.

Investigators are unsure why the off-duty officer was shot at. They don't believe he knew the suspects or they they were motivated by road rage.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects have not been found at this time. There is no description available on their appearance.

