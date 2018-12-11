Over 400 families get layaway balances paid off at East Memphis Burlington store

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Christmas came early for more than 400 Memphis families after a Mid-South philanthropist pays off their layaway balances.
One day after someone broke into his storage unit and stole nearly all of Lawrence Young's belongings, he received an unexpected call telling him the items he put in layaway at a Burlington store in Memphis had been paid off.
"I really wanted to cry because I was like man, there really is a God, you know," Young said.
Local philanthropist Avron Fogelman is responsible for the act of kindness.
Ann Cole was also on the receiving end of Fogelman's kindness.
"I thought it was a joke at first," Cole said.
This is not the first time Fogelman has paid off the layaway balance for people at this Burlington store.
He did the same in 2016, helping more than 400 people that year.
“So you know this time of year is hard for a lot of people. He’s putting a smile on a lot of families faces,” Linda Clay, Burlington store manager, said.
“It’s just a blessing, you know. Something better than nothing. It’s just a blessing,” Young said.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.