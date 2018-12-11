Over 300 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-20

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputy Decell stopped a Ford Motorhome on Interstate 20 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, the deputy suspected the vehicle was transporting drugs and contraband.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of marijuana, which prompted authorities to transport the vehicle and the driver to the sheriff’s office shop.
A further search of the vehicle at the shop revealed over 300 pounds of high grade marijuana, over 11 pounds of marijuana “shatter” and almost 5,000 THC “vape pens” that was concealed inside the vehicle.
The driver, who has been identified as 31-year-old Peter J. Monti, was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was transported to the Rankin County Jail.
The street value of the marijuana, “shatter” and “vape pens” is over one million dollars.
The suspect was denied bond before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel in his initial appearance Tuesday morning.
