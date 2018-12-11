Pack of dogs prances along Arizona highway, stopping traffic

PHOENIX, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Some people trying to get to work in Phoenix Monday morning faced an unusual delay.
Traffic backed-up as a pack of stray pups pranced along and across a busy highway.
Cameron Polom who took video of the impromptu pooch parade, says it was quite the sight.
Another witness had a more colorful description of the events.
"It was just the most bizarre mix of big, small, short, fat, skinny," the witness said.
The pack weaving in and out of rush hour traffic providing a heart stopping sight to those packing the roads.
Officials say Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were finally able to usher the pack to safety after the dogs were on the roadway for about 10 minutes before
Local media reports that four of the six dogs were taken away by animal control, but two of them were able to get away.
Now, those four will be held by animal control for the owners for the next 72 hours. If no one shows up they'll be evaluated and put up for adoption.
Copyright 2018 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.