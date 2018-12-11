Shelby County hires consultant for Juvenile Detection Center

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced Tuesday that Shelby County has hired a nationally-known consultant to continue focusing on juvenile justice reform.
According to the sheriff’s office, personnel at the Juvenile Detention Center began working with national juvenile detention expert David Roush, Ph.D. in 2012 when the Department of Justice began overseeing the facility.
Bonner says Roush’s training and insight has already helped the sheriff’s office make progress in many areas.
Now that DOJ oversight is ending, Roush will continue working with the Juvenile Detention Center to make it “a model facility,” said Bonner.
