Shots fired while Shelby County detectives serve warrant; 2 people arrested

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people are in jail facing multiple felony charges after shots were fired while detectives served a search warrant near Parkway Village.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were serving the warrant around 8 p.m. Monday near Cottonwood Road and Goodlett Street. After knocking, announcing their presence and making their way inside, detectives say 28-year-old Mattjustin Beale started firing.
One detective returned fire, missing Beale, but Beale crashed into a glass rear door as he tried to run out of the home. He was arrested after a struggle, according to the sheriff’s office.
No one was shot during the incident but Beale was taken to the hospital with injuries from the door.
Detectives searched the home and found about 5 pounds of marijuana, 17 prescription pills and $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds. They also recovered six handguns, two of which were stolen from Memphis and Germantown.
Investigators say there were three young children in the home during the incident who are now with family.
Beale and a woman who was in the home, 28-year-old Brandie Thomas, are now facing charges for firearms, possession of drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.