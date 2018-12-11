Study ranks the best soccer cities in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With Memphis 901 FC playing its inaugural season next March, bringing the excitement of pro soccer to the Memphis area, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best Cities for Soccer Fans.
To find the best places for loving on the world’s favorite sport, WalletHub compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across six categories comprising 63 key metrics, ranging from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to number of championship wins. Top
Cities for Soccer Fans
- Los Angeles, CA
- Orlando, FL
- Seattle, WA
- Portland, OR
- New York, NY
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Washington, DC
- Kansas City, MO
- Atlanta, GA
- Chicago, IL
Best vs. Worst
For MLS, Dallas FC’ performance level, 45.10 percent, is 1.5 times better than Minnesota United FC’s, 29.41 percent.
For NWSL, Portland Thorns FC’s performance level, 49.44 percent, is 1.7 times better than the Houston Dash’s, 29.72 percent.
For NASL, Miami FC’ performance level, 48.44 percent, is 1.9 times better than Jacksonville Armada FC’s, 25.56 percent.
Orlando, Fla., has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an MLS game, $144, which is 3.9 times less expensive than in New York, the city with the highest at $562.
Cary, N.C., has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an NWSL game, $119, which is 1.9 times less expensive than in Washington, the city with the highest at $230.
Jacksonville, Fla. has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an NASL game, $60, which is 3.3 times less expensive than in New York, the city with the highest at $200.
To read the full reports, and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
