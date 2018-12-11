Trump administration proposes major rollback of water rules

"The agencies won't be constrained by these new regulations," said Duarte, who reached a $1.1 million settlement in 2017 but said the fight cost him several millions more in legal fees and other expenses. "They will seek expansive interpretations of them and apply them to growers, and few of the growers will have the financial resources or faith in the system to challenge them in court. It's Sheriff of Nottingham behavior — agencies coming onto your property, making some claims against you and extracting what they can for the king."