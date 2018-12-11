UK police use Taser on man who made it past Parliament gate

UK police use Taser on man who made it past Parliament gate
Police attend the scene after a man is held by armed police inside the Palace of Westminster, Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. A man could be seen being held against a fence inside the main gate to Britain’s Parliament. (AP Photo/Jill Lawless) (Jill Lawless)
December 11, 2018 at 6:53 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:38 AM

LONDON (AP) — U.K. police say a Taser was used to subdue a man who made it past the main gate of Britain's Parliament, ran toward officers and allegedly didn't comply with requests to stop.

Authorities said the man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Tuesday at the same lawmakers' entrance where an extremist fatally stabbed a police officer in March 2017.

It wasn't immediately clear why the suspect tried to get into Parliament. Police said the incident just before noon was quickly brought under control.

Authorities say he will have a mental health assessment.

Officer Keith Palmer was one of five people killed by 52-year-old Khalid Masood during the 2017 attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament, which was deemed terrorism-related.

Police officers restrain a man at a gate to Britain's Parliament, London, Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. The man was seen in handcuffs at Carriage Gates, the same entrance where an extremist stabbed policeman Keith Palmer to death on March 22, 2017. It was not immediately clear why the man was detained and the situation was quickly brought under control. (James Chapman via AP)
Police officers restrain a man at a gate to Britain's Parliament, London, Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. The man was seen in handcuffs at Carriage Gates, the same entrance where an extremist stabbed policeman Keith Palmer to death on March 22, 2017. It was not immediately clear why the man was detained and the situation was quickly brought under control. (James Chapman via AP) (AP)

The investigation of what happened Tuesday is being led by officers from Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection instead of counterterrorism experts.

Armed police near the scene following an incident where a man was detained at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday Dec.11, 2018. A man was seen being held against a fence by police inside the main gate to Britain’s Parliament. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
Armed police near the scene following an incident where a man was detained at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday Dec.11, 2018. A man was seen being held against a fence by police inside the main gate to Britain’s Parliament. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) (AP)