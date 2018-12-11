US returns 3 disputed bells taken from Philippines in 1901

Roman Catholic priest Monsignor Pepe Quitorio, second from left, poses with other priests and officials before one of three church bells seized by American troops as war trophies more than a century ago, following handover ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. American occupation troops took the bells in 1901 from a Catholic church following an attack by machete-wielding Filipino villagers, who killed 48 U.S. troops in the town of Balangiga on central Samar island in one of the U.S. Army's worst single-battle losses of that era. The bells are revered by Filipinos as symbols of national pride. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) (AP)