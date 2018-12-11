WMC5 celebrates 70th anniversary

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Did you know that WMC Action News 5 was the very first television station in the Mid-South?
December 11 is our 70th anniversary.
WMC became Tennessee's first station on the air at 5 p.m. 70 years ago!
Our station took to the airwaves on December 11, 1948 and we’ve been on the air every day since.
In those pioneering days, every broadcast was live just like all of our newscasts are today with the lone exception of the repeat of our 10 p.m. news at 1 a.m. weekday mornings.
