County leaders seek ways to beef security at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners are set to discuss ways to improve security inside and outside of 201 Poplar.
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies said every since Memphis Police Department moved out of 201 Poplar, the Walter Bailey Criminal Justice Center, there has been an increase in crime in the area.
Earlier this spring, deputies said a suspect body slammed a news reporter and vandalized several cars outside the justice complex.
District Attorney Amy Weirich later sent a letter to the sheriff's office asking for better safety measures after three individuals in her office were assaulted--one while inside.
In response, the sheriff's office told county commissioners that they have increased police patrols around the building, added more police escorts, and installed new cameras.
The sheriff's office said they may need additional funds from the county to deal with the safety issues.
That discussion will take place Wednesday morning.
