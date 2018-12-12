Former MPD officer’s indictment by federal jury could impact cases he worked on

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Former Memphis Police Department Officer Sam Blue marks the third officer indicted on federal charges this year.
His indictment could also impact several additional cases.
Armed with badges, addresses, fake uniforms and a blue dashboard light, federal investigators said Blue provided his co-conspirators with police equipment.
Investigators said he disguised them as law enforcement to carry out robberies across the city from January 2014 until July 2018.
Blue was indicted by a federal grand jury for a series of robberies and kidnapping, accused of multiple civil rights violations.
Federal prosecutors said Blue and his co-conspirator Anthony Davis used force, violence, and intimidation to steal from people who were suspected to be in possession of narcotics, or drug proceeds.
The federal indictment says "various co-conspirators would conduct surveillance of the targets" ahead of the robberies.
Then dressed the part, looking as if they "were carrying out legitimate law enforcement functions," federal investigators say co-conspirators carried out these planned robberies for years.
It is not clear if Blue committed these acts while on duty.
According to the indictment, the penalty for these crimes can range anywhere from time in prison to a death sentence on two different counts.
Blue’s name appears in state court records as being called in to testify as a crime scene investigator for MPD.
“Cases in which he participated will be evaluated to determine the extent of his involvement,” said District Attorney General Amy Weirich when asked if this would impact those cases. “Decisions on how to proceed then will be made on a case by case basis.”
