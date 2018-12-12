Former 'Voice’ contestant roots for Reagan Strange as she fights for spot in the finals

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The pressure’s on for Reagan Strange. We’ll find out tonight if she makes it to the finals on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Last night, the 14-year-old Mid-Southerner performed in the semi-finals with the top 8, but only four will make it to next week’s finale.
Former fellow contestant Keith Paluso, who is also from the Mid-South, is rooting for Reagan.
“Reagan has a wonderful support system,” said Paluso. “She has lots and lots of people gunning for her. And she is going to do fine, whatever happens in the next few weeks.”
See who stays in the running tonight at 7.
