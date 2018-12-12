Grizzlies want Gasol to shoot more

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you watched last night's Memphis Grizzlies loss at Denver, you're probably wondering, "What is up with Marc Gasol?"
Big Spain was a passive participant in a contest the Grizzlies really needed him to be assertive. It’s no secret the Grizz are heavily reliant on their two top stars, Gasol and Mike Conley.
But Memphis’s old standby 2-man game on the pick and roll sputters heavily when just one looks to score. Gasol took only 6 shots, finishing with 7 points, 6 assists and 2 rebounds in 31 minutes--a dip from his average of 17 points and 9 rebounds. The Grizzlies lostto the Nuggets 105-99.
“We’ve got to get him involved," Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We need Marc to get double figure shots every night. So I’ve got to do a better job of putting him in a position where he can get his shots. As a group, we’ve got to keep pushing to create opportunities to get him shots. And he’s got to take them when we create them.”
The Grizzlies are back home Wednesday to host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.