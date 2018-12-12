Hustle forward named G-League Player of the Week

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Memphis Hustle Forward Ivan Rabb was named the NBA G-League Player of the Week.
Rabb is the first player in Hustle franchise history to receive the honor.
The 6′10″, 2nd-year Cal product led the Hustle to a 3-0 record, averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and a block in wins over Grand Rapids, Iowa, and Austin. He hit 56.5 percent from the field, including 54.5 percent from 3.
The Hustle have won 4 straight for the second time this season. Their next home game January 3 against Stockton at the Landers Center in Southaven.
