Increasing temps and rain chances

Temperatures this morning are about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday and highs today will also be slightly higher. Even with mostly cloudy conditions, we will still see temperatures in the lower to mid 50s because of southwest winds. It will be dry this afternoon, but showers will start developing after 9 pm tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s under a cloudy sky.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Winds: S 10 mph. Low: 48.
REST OF THE WEEK: Heavy rain will start overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but mostly in eastern Arkansas. Rain will spread into Memphis by noon and we will have scattered showers all day. There will be showers for most of the day on Friday as a front pushes through the area. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall totals could be over an inch. With a southwest wind, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s Thursday and lower 50s Friday.
WEEKEND: Showers will linger through Saturday afternoon, but we will see rain and clouds clearing by sunset. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB