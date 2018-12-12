Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at MEM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A loaded firearm was found at a Memphis International Airport checkpoint Wednesday morning.
TSA agents found the Glock 9mm handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag around 5:30 a.m.
Police were called in to take the bag and escort the passenger from the area.
Unloaded firearms are allowed in checked baggage, but not in carry-on bags.
The gun was the 45th firearm detected by TSA in Memphis this year, up from a total of 26 last year.
