Memphis trio charged in Knoxville jewelry heists

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police in East Tennessee say they have caught a trio of jewelry thieves accused in several states, including Memphis.
The three men have long criminal histories in Memphis, including jewelry store heists.
They have spent time behind bars at 201 Poplar and are also suspected of crimes in several states.
Knoxville police said on Monday just after 2 p.m., John Brown walked into Kay Jewelers.
“An individual had gone in there and asked to see a couple of types of jewelry when the jeweler showed it to him, he grabbed them both and ran,” said Brian Foulks with Knoxville police.
Then about 40 minutes later, police say a man fitting Brown’s description robbed Zale’s, taking off with two sets of earrings.
Officers tracked Brown to a different Kay Jewelers in Knoxville and arrested him.
Knoxville police also spotted Xavier Carter and Kordarious Childs sitting in a car behind Kay Jewelers. They were eventually arrested.
Inside the vehicles, officers found hidden car tags in the rental car and a pair of stolen earrings from Zale’s.
Knoxville police say the trio has multiple pending cases in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. WMC5 tracked the suspects records in Shelby County.
Brown is charged in a Reed's Jewelry store on Germantown Parkway where investigators say he posed as a customer than took off with $20,000 worth of Rolex watches.
Brown is also charged in a theft in October at Jared's on North Germantown Road.
Investigators say he again posed as a customer then took off with a gold crucifix necklace worth $3,000.
Brown also served time for a voluntary manslaughter charge. Carter has a record in Shelby County primarily involving drug sales, and Kordarious Childs has a record for drugs and assault.
It is not clear how long the trio will be in Knoxville before being dealt with in the other states where there are outstanding warrants.
