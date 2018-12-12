Methodist Le Bonheur holds dedication for new 9-story tower

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - To wrap up its 100th year, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare held a dedication on Wednesday for its $275 million modernization project.
In 2016, Methodist broke ground on the project that included a 450,000 square foot tower.
The Shorb Tower, named for former President and CEO Gary Shorb, will allow the hospital to consolidate all patient services into one nine-story building.
“So the patient is the center of care,” said Roland Cruickshank, president of Methodist University Hospital. “The patient should not have to move to various places in the hospital to get their care. All the care that the patient needs is now centralized.”
The project also includes a parking plaza with 700 space, giving patients direct access to the tower.
Construction on Shorb Tower is expected to be completed in spring of 2019 and will be home to transplant, cardiology, blood and marrow transplant and oncology services.
