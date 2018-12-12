Mid-South man accused of passing pipe bomb to undercover agents now facing federal charges

JACKSON, TN (WMC) - A west Tennessee man is facing federal charges after passing a pipe bomb to undercover agents.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, TBI special agents began investigating 40-year-old Jonathan Edward White after a series of threats posted to social media. On Aug. 24, White met with special agents and gave them a pipe bomb.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol collected and disposed of the device. White was arrested and initially charged with possession of a prohibited weapon under state law.
Now a federal grand jury has indicted White with five counts of manufacturing, possessing and transferring an explosive device in violation of the National Firearms Act.
If convicted, White faces up to 10 years in prison, three years probation and $250,000 fine
