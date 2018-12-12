Mid-South teen Reagan Strange eliminated from ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tuesday night, Mid-South teen Reagan Strange said goodbye to “The Voice.”
The 14-year-old, who made it to the Top 8 last week, did not advance to the Top 4.
However, It was an amazing two-month ride for the Collierville native.
Reagan was one of the youngest artists in the competition.
The Collierville native says she’s dreamed of becoming “The Voice” since watching Season 1, when she was just 6 years old.
“I am so proud to have represented Memphis. I have felt the love and support throughout," Reagan said. "Thank you for standing by me through the past week, and for continuing to follow my journey in the future. We have some big opportunities coming up!️”
She wowed the crowd with cover songs like her rendition of Avril Lavigne's "Complicated” and remained the most-streamed artist on the show.
She always thanked her supporters, who call themselves “Strangers.”
Then, there was a twist – Reagan was saved in a last-minute Twitter poll, after finishing as one of the bottom three contestants last week.
She wasn't on stage to compete for the save because she was under the weather.
She came back Monday night, stunning America with two performances “You Are the Reason,” and performed a duet with fellow contestant Kennedy Holmes.
Tuesday night, Reagan sang The Calling's "Wherever You Will Go" to compete against two others for one open spot in the Final Four finale.
Holmes won the spot.
"It’s been so amazing from the blind auditions all the way to now,” Reagan said.
Reagan said she's so proud to have represented Memphis, thanking her Mid-South supporters.
She also said big things are coming up.
