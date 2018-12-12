Off-duty officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi police officer is suspended after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Olive Branch.
Greg Collins is charged with sexual battery after a woman told Olive Branch Police that Collins assaulted her inside a hotel room Saturday.
He was one of dozens of law enforcement officers in Olive Branch for Field Force Operations training hosted by Homeland Security.
In a news release, Olive Branch Police Department said Collins and a woman returned to his hotel room after meeting earlier that night while out “socializing.”
The woman told investigators Collins assaulted her when she went into the bathroom.
Investigators say the woman left the hotel immediately and contacted police. Police arrested Collins shortly thereafter.
The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security sent WMC5 this statement:
During a special meeting Monday night, the Kosciusko Board of Alderman voted to suspend Collins without pay until the Olive Branch investigation is completed.
The Kosciusko Police Department is now conducting its own investigation.
Collins' bond was set at $22,222.22.
He bonded out of jail and is due back in court January 8.
