Police catch suspects breaking into train cars, stealing Razor scooters

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people are in jail and another suspect is on the loose after a rash of train burglaries and a police sting Tuesday.
Police arrested Marquesio Cooper and Acy Talley for 12 counts of burglary and theft of property up to $10,000 after breaking into a dozen box cars.
According to an affidavit, MPD officers and CSX Railway Police set up surveillance at the tracks near York and Cooper. They saw three suspects walk behind a house next to the tracks and approach the train.
Investigators then heard box cars being opened. Cooper walked back to the suspects' vehicle and was arrested without incident. The other two suspects both ran.
Talley was arrested after a brief foot chase but the third suspect got away.
According to the affidavit, the stolen items were found stacked behind the house next to the tracks. It added up to about $4,000 worth of Razor scooters and accessories.
