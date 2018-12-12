Principle Toyota, SCS surprises elementary students with Santa visit, gifts

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Students at Winridge Elementary received some holiday cheer on Wednesday.
Principle Toyota partnered with Shelby County Schools to provide 104 students with gifts.
These are students who might otherwise not get Christmas gifts this holiday season.
“It's just such a blessing to have so many children come out and get to experience the meaning of Christmas and have Santa Claus and a gift,” said Todd Lochner, general manager of Principle Toyota. “They may not get a Christmas of their own.”
The students were taken to Principle Toyota for their surprise and even got the chance to talk with Santa.
