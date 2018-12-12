Rain building overnight, sticks around to end week

Right now, it looks to be a wet commute for locations in Eastern Arkansas tomorrow morning, showers will then overspread the region through midday on Thursday and we will keep with off and on showers into the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 50s with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Rain showers look to stay in the forecast for Thursday night with cloudy skies south winds and lows hovering near 50 degrees.