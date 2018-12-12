Rain building overnight, sticks around to end week

A low-pressure system and cold front will bring rain to the Mid-South. The rain will build overnight tonight and last through the end of the week.
After a seasonal day but cloudy day in the Mid-South we will stay mild through the evening and into the overnight. Clouds will stick around as will the south winds around 10 mph. Lows tonight will hover in the upper 40s with showers building after 9 p.m. and lingering into the region to start the day Thursday.
Right now, it looks to be a wet commute for locations in Eastern Arkansas tomorrow morning, showers will then overspread the region through midday on Thursday and we will keep with off and on showers into the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 50s with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Rain showers look to stay in the forecast for Thursday night with cloudy skies south winds and lows hovering near 50 degrees.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% rain. Winds: South around 10 mph. Low: 48.
TOMORROW: Cloudy. 80% showers. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 58.
END OF WEEK: Showers will remain in the forecast through Friday as the low-pressure system and associated cold front push east of the region. By the time the system exits, we will see around an inch to a half-inch of rain. Highs on Friday will reach into the middle 50s with lows in the 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Spotty showers will linger through Saturday afternoon, but we will see rain and clouds clearing by sunset. Sunday we will see more sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the lower 50s with lows in the 30s each morning this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will stay dry and sunny to start next week with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
