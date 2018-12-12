School hosts Read Around The Christmas Tree for students

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Students at Cummings K-8 Optional School are reading their way into the holiday season.
Wednesday was the annual Read Around The Christmas Tree event at Cummings.
Local leaders, community volunteers, parents and teachers sang songs, danced and read books.
The guest reader was Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery, who encouraged students to develop a love for reading early.
Organizers say it gives children a solid educational foundation.
“Events like this are very important especially in our community,” said educator Audrey Gibson. “We want to emphasize early literacy and we also want to give the children a gift of a book of their own. A lot of our children do not have libraries at home and this gets them started.”
Read Around The Christmas Tree is part of a series of reading events hosted by Shelby County Schools.
