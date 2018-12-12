Shelby County program helps expunge 179 charges for county inmates

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is helping people in jail clear their records so they’ll have an easier time finding jobs after their release.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. announced Wednesday that his office and General Sessions Clerk Edward Stanton Jr. have successfully expunged 179 charges for 37 men in the Shelby County Jail as part of the SCSO’s Re-Entry Assistance Program.
“Expunging the charges from the criminal records of these returning citizens will provide them with the opportunity to secure a better future,” said Bonner. “This is not only great for them, but for all of Memphis and Shelby County.”
Bonner says his office is committed to helping people in jail successfully re-enter the community. Many times, Bonner says people don’t realize expungement is an option and learn only later that charges remain on their public record, sometimes hindering their chances at finding work.
