‘This is unlawful’: Trucker says guards attacked him and his wife

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - A surveillance video is making the rounds on social media showing truck drivers allegedly being assaulted by security guards.
The pick-up order turned into a brawl at an Olive Branch, Mississippi facility. This video shows security guards and two truckers getting into a physical altercation.
"I can’t believe I'm being assaulted,” said Clinton Kirker, one of the truckers in the video. “I started screaming, 'I want the police called. This is unlawful.'"
Kirker said he and his wife were picking up an order at Metro Foods. After getting to the security gate, Kirker says they were asked to stay in the truck and show their IDs. Minutes later, Kirker’s wife was asked to get out.
"After she was led to her standing area they asked me to step out and open the hood,” Kirker said.
Kirker says things began to go south after a security guard kept having to ask him to take his hands out of his pocket.
“It’s a comfort issue for me,” Kirker said. “We didn’t even get halfway through the truck, he turned around and said, ‘Take your hands out of your pocket.’”
As he made his way back to the truck, video surveillance shows the security guard walking beside him, then a scuffle begins.
“He pushed me into my truck as I’m trying to go around him, and I pushed him back,” Kirker said. “You’ll see that in the video. I did push him back.”
We reached out to one of the security guards named in the incident report. He said he couldn’t answer our questions, and we learned security for the facility is provided by an outside firm.
As for the security guards, Kirker wants them held accountable and the charges against him dropped.
"At least losing their ability to continue to be security guards,” Kirker said.
According to the incident report, Kirker faces charges for assault and disorderly conduct.
We tried reaching out to police as well as the company to find out if the security guards involved are facing charges or punishment, but we have not heard back.
Metro Foods, Inc sent this statement:
