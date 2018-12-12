Tigers, Vols rely on star players

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The stars will be on display when the Memphis Tigers host #3 Tennessee in college hoops Saturday at FedExForum.
Vols Swingman Admiral Schofield was named National Player of the Week by NBC Sports, College Sports Madness and the SEC. He posted his best game of his career, a 30 point, 6 rebound effort over the weekend in the Vols win over previous #1 Gonzaga.
Schofield scored the final 11 points of the game for Tennessee, including the game winning 3-pointer.
This Version of Memphis Tigers basketball under new head coach Penny Hardaway has some firepower of its own to bring to the table.
Guard Tyler Harris earned his Second American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week honor after helping lead the Tigers to a 2-0 week. The 5′8″ former Cordova High star averaged 23 points per game, shooting 52% from the field and 40% beyond the arc.
Not to be outdone, Tiger Senior Jeremiah Martin made the AAC Honor Roll. The former Mitchell High Star put up 22 points and 5 rebounds with 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks against South Dakota State.
He followed that with 18 points, 4 boards and 4.5 assists against the Blazers. The Tigers host 3rd-ranked Tennessee Saturday morning at FedExForum. Tip Time is 11 a.m.
