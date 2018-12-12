Verizon takes $4.6B charge on internet ventures

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2014, file photo, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is interviewed during "Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo," on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Shares of Verizon are falling before the opening bell after the company said it would take a $4.6 billion hit for what’s become an expensive internet foray with Yahoo and AOL. The two companies, which came to be called Oath under Verizon, has yet to pan out. In September, Verizon announced that Oath CEO Armstrong was leaving. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)