Warmer temperatures and increasing clouds

Southerly winds are bringing warmer air into the Mid-South but also leading to an increase in cloud cover.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 38
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 10-15 HIGH: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: S 10 LOW: 47
THIS WEEK: South winds increase temperatures and clouds ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring rain later in the week. We can expect dry conditions tonight and tomorrow but showers will develop tomorrow night. Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and highs near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day. High temperatures will be near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
