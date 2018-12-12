Warming up along with increased rain chances

END OF WEEK: Heavy rain will impact the region as we push into Thursday, with Eastern Arkansas being the primary area to see the rain. By noon areas near Memphis will start to be impacted by rain and we will keep with scattered showers in the forecast during the afternoon. Showers will also remain in the forecast for Friday as a front pushes across the Mid-South. We are not tracking severe weather with this system, but rainfall could be over an inch in spots. With southwest winds sticking around, highs will be in the upper 50s for Thursday and then the lower 50s by Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.