Warming up along with increased rain chances

Temperatures are warming up to seasonal averages, but rain chances are also going up to end the week.
Highs this afternoon will be slightly warmer today compared what we saw yesterday. We will reach the lower 50s with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will stick around through the afternoon, but we look to stay mainly dry today. Showers will start to develop after 9 p.m. tonight. Winds will remain out of the south around 10 mph with lows in the 40s and 50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20% rain. Winds: South around 10 mph. Low: 48.
END OF WEEK: Heavy rain will impact the region as we push into Thursday, with Eastern Arkansas being the primary area to see the rain. By noon areas near Memphis will start to be impacted by rain and we will keep with scattered showers in the forecast during the afternoon. Showers will also remain in the forecast for Friday as a front pushes across the Mid-South. We are not tracking severe weather with this system, but rainfall could be over an inch in spots. With southwest winds sticking around, highs will be in the upper 50s for Thursday and then the lower 50s by Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers will linger through Saturday afternoon, but we will see rain and clouds clearing by sunset. Sunday we will see more sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the lower 50s with lows in the 30s each morning this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will stay dry and sunny to start next week with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
