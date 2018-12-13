Woman killed in crash that shut down traffic at Summer Ave. shopping center

Woman killed in crash that shut down traffic at Summer Ave. shopping center
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 12, 2018 at 8:13 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 9:15 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Traffic is shut down in both directions on Summer Avenue near the intersection of Waring Road after a crash, officials confirm.

The two vehicle-accident happened near the Summer Center shopping area.

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition, where she later died. A man was hospitalized in non-critical condition.

Details are limited at this time, but you’ll want to avoid that area for now.

WMC5 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.