Woman killed in crash that shut down traffic at Summer Ave. shopping center

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Traffic is shut down in both directions on Summer Avenue near the intersection of Waring Road after a crash, officials confirm.
The two vehicle-accident happened near the Summer Center shopping area.
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition, where she later died. A man was hospitalized in non-critical condition.
Details are limited at this time, but you’ll want to avoid that area for now.
