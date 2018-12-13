Crittenden County hospital set to open

December 12, 2018

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Crittenden County will finally have its new hospital, according to a Facebook post from Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless.

The post stated the new Baptist Memorial Hospital will open its doors Dec. 13 at 7 a.m.

The county has been without a hospital for four years and four months.

The new medical facility was funded through a partnership with Baptist Memorial and a sales tax citizens voted for.

