Crittenden County hospital set to open

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Crittenden County will finally have its new hospital, according to a Facebook post from Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless.
The post stated the new Baptist Memorial Hospital will open its doors Dec. 13 at 7 a.m.
The county has been without a hospital for four years and four months.
The new medical facility was funded through a partnership with Baptist Memorial and a sales tax citizens voted for.
To view the post in its entirety, click here.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.