Fifth Third Bank pays off woman’s $150k student loan debt

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - A Chicago nurse got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned that her bank was forgiving more than $150,000 in student loan debt.
Jasmin Ford, 30, has had to hustle for everything for the past 12 years.
"Gratitude is what gets me through,” Ford said. “I mean becoming a nurse and being able to serve in the field that I'm in, is the greatest honor of my life, second to having my child."
Ford grew up on Chicago's South Side.
The single mother and nurse was the first in her family to go to college.
She’s worked two jobs, six days a week, and was saddled with debt she never thought she'd pay off.
"There are times when I fall short, and I have to reduce my payment amounts, so there's really not a timeline that I can necessarily see," she said.
But that all changed this week.
“We know the burden that student loan debt places on people’s lives. (It) slows down the trajectory and the change that they can make in the world. To be able to remove that road block and that obstacle for Jasmin, is just a dream come true for all of us,” said Mike Crawford of Fifth Third Bank.
Ford’s student loans were about to evaporate and she had no idea.
"Fifth Third is paying off all of your student loans today," Crawford told Ford.
"I am serious. You are an inspiration to us and this is the least we can do."
"Oh my God. Thank you so much! Oh my God!" Ford said.
It was a life changing moment for Ford and her son Caleb.
"I can save for your college. And we won't go down that road again. You won’t be like me. You won't have any debt,” Ford told her son.
“This changed the direction and the course of my life and the way I want to live. It's not just the day to day anymore."
Fifth Third Bank plans to announce a new contest that will help others pay down their student loan debt.
