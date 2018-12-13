Fino’s From the Hill to close after 28 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Those who crave savory sandwich combinations from Fino’s From the Hill will have to find another provider in 10 days, unless someone buys the restaurant.
The Midtown Fino’s at Madison and McLean at The Gilmore has been serving up delectable Italian subs with salami, ham, mozzarella, turkey, pepperoni, provolone and green olive dressing since 1990.
The original owner, Joanne Finocchiaro Johnson, opened Fino’s to satisfy her love of dishes from her hometown of St. Louis' famous Italian neighborhood called “The Hill.”
Jerry Wilson bought the restaurant and expanded to an East Memphis location in 2015.
Now, reports say Wilson’s worsening health concerns have him closing both restaurants next week.
