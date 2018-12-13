Forum on breast cancer raises awareness for local residents

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Common Table Health Alliance and Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium held a forum so people can be more aware on breast cancer.
“Breast Cancer 901: Community Wide Report” discussed the data results of a recently completed survey of mammogram facilities.
The report is the first of its kind.
It broke down mortality rates, quality of care, utilization of available breast health care services, and even the zip codes most impacted by breast cancer.
“Unfortunately, Memphis and Shelby County have a lot of staggering breast cancer statistics and this is going to be kind of a spring board on actions and steps we can take next in order to really make a difference on the statistics,” said Kiki Hall, CEO of Common Table Health Alliance.
A national report shows breast cancer mortality rates for all woman in Shelby County have been above the national average since 2005.
Only 60 percent of women are getting their annual mammogram screenings each year.
