Germantown police nab suspects in connection with Old Navy shoplifting incident

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Germantown police have arrested the three individuals responsible for shoplifting at the Old Navy on Poplar Avenue.
They have been identified as Larissa D. Bowman, Jameelah Spencer and Marquavious D. Readus.
On December 8, Germantown officers responded to a shoplifting in progress at Old Navy.
The suspects fled the scene in a motor vehicle causing injury to one of the responding officers.
All three have been charged with shoplifting over $1000, aggravated assault and evading arrest.
