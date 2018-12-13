Grizzlies hosting 3 holiday youth camps

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting a series of holiday youth basketball camps.
Kids ages 7-16 of all skill levels will be able to work on their skills with the Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff.
The three camps include:
- Dec. 20 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum.
- Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal School
- Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memphis Jewish Community Center
Kids will also get the chance to compete in the official Jr. NBA Skill Challenge and earn tickets to a Grizzlies game.
Limited spots in the camps are available starting at $175. Click here to register.
