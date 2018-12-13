Grizzlies shake off losing streak, beat Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Source: Memphis Grizzlies' Twitter)
By Jarvis Greer | December 12, 2018 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:01 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies opened a big three-game home stretch, hoping to knock off the funk of a two-game losing streak and dropping six of their last nine.

The Portland Trail Blazers stopped by for their first visit to FedExForum this season.

The Blazers trail the Grizzlies by a half game for 6th in the NBA Western Conference. Memphis holds Portland to 29 points below its average and 35 percent shooting.

Grizzlies would go on to win 92-83.

The Grizzlies, now 16-11, next host the Miami Heat Friday night at FedExForum.

