Grizzlies shake off losing streak, beat Trail Blazers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies opened a big three-game home stretch, hoping to knock off the funk of a two-game losing streak and dropping six of their last nine.
The Portland Trail Blazers stopped by for their first visit to FedExForum this season.
The Blazers trail the Grizzlies by a half game for 6th in the NBA Western Conference. Memphis holds Portland to 29 points below its average and 35 percent shooting.
Grizzlies would go on to win 92-83.
The Grizzlies, now 16-11, next host the Miami Heat Friday night at FedExForum.
