Man exposes himself to woman setting up Christmas decorations

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an exhibitionist complaint on Pera Avenue Tuesday.
Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old Rodney Moore.
The victim said she was helping her parents set up Christmas decorations in front of their house when Moore came into the yard.
He then started flirting with her, asking if she was married.
The victim walked to the rear garage to get away from Moore.
She said when she came back out, Moore then exposed himself to her.
The victim went inside the house to call the police
Officers said Moore was peeking in a neighbor’s window when they arrived.
Moore is now charged with indecent exposure.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.