Man wanted for child pornography shoots himself before being taken into custody

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Prince George County Police responded to the 3800 block of Puddlelock Road at approximate;y 12:10 p.m. to locate a man wanted on an indictment related to the production of child pornography.
Upon arrival, an officer noticed the man standing outside of his residence.
The suspect retrieved a firearm from his clothing when the officer began talking to him.
As he turned away from the officer, gunfire was heard. The suspect fell to the ground with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The involved officer did not discharge any weapon.
The suspect was transported to the Tri-City ER. His condition is currently unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
