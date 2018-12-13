Man wanted for child pornography shoots himself before being taken into custody

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 13, 2018 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:53 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Prince George County Police responded to the 3800 block of Puddlelock Road at approximate;y 12:10 p.m. to locate a man wanted on an indictment related to the production of child pornography.

Upon arrival, an officer noticed the man standing outside of his residence.

The suspect retrieved a firearm from his clothing when the officer began talking to him.

As he turned away from the officer, gunfire was heard. The suspect fell to the ground with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The involved officer did not discharge any weapon.

The suspect was transported to the Tri-City ER. His condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

